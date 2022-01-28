Alleged Polokwane serial killer abandons bail application in court

Themba Dube faces 15 charges seven of kidnapping, seven of murder and one for being an illegal immigrant.

POLOKWANE - A man accused of being a serial killer linked with kidnapping and multiple murders in Polokwane has abandoned his bail application.

Themba Dube made his second appearance in the Seshego Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces 15 charges seven of kidnapping, seven of murder and one for being an illegal immigrant.

The 36-year-old is a Zimbabwean national.

Dube is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Limpopo.

"The case was postponed to 28 February 2022 for further investigations, and the DNA results, this matter is still in the District Court of Seshego. Dube will remain in custody," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.



It is alleged that the 36-year-old promised women job opportunities.

Their bodies were discovered in different locations.

He is due back in court next month.