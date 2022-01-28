Actor Patrick Shai's legacy remembered at memorial

A memorial service was held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg where loved ones came together to honour the legendary actor.

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues, friends and family have come together to celebrate the life of late veteran actor Patrick Shai, with many saying that he was a man with lots of love to give.

Shai died on Saturday at his home in Soweto.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa attended the memorial service and spoke highly of Patrick Shai, saying that his work would live on forever.

"The industry has lost a true thespian, imitator and teacher. What is not lost is the legacy, he may be gone, but the legacy is not lost," Mthethwa said.

Producer on The River, Bonga Percy Vilakazi said that Shai was a marvel to watch on screen.

"Bra Pat was so accommodating, so warm welcoming he had no arrogance about him. A lot of times when young people work with older actors there is always that intimidation that 'gosh, will we be good enough' but Bra Pat made us feel like we were good enough, and we were so privileged and so lucky to work with him," Vilakazi said.

James Ngobo is the artistic director of the Market Theatre and he said that Shai was a generous man who played a role in grooming other actors.

"Whenever he came here, Bra Pat had the time to sit with a young actor and talk to you and give you tools that you need in this maze of an industry that we are in. And those that had humility learned so much from him," Ngobo said.

Shai will be laid to rest on Friday at his home in Dobsenville, Soweto.

