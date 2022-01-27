WCED counting cost of replacing damaged or stolen property at schools

There have been at least 41 burglaries and incidents of vandalism at 34 schools in the province over the recent holidays.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is counting the cost of having to replace damaged and stolen property at some schools.

There have been at least 41 burglaries and incidents of vandalism at 34 schools in the province over the recent holidays.

"I again urge the public to report any suspicious activity in and around the school to SAPS or to Safe Schools hotline 0800 454647 immediately. Someone, somewhere knows the perpetrators and we urge them to do the right thing and report any information that could assist with these criminals being caught and punished," provincial Education MEC Debbie Schafer said.

Schafer said that these costs were an added burden that neither the department nor schools could afford.

Schafer said that despite providing security at 477 schools, criminals still managed to target them.