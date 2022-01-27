WC Disaster Management spends R10m on firefighting efforts this summer

Two blazes in the cape have kept fire crews busy since last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has already spent more than R10 million on firefighting efforts this summer.

Provincial Environmental Affairs and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has received a report on the cape's fire season.

“During the week of 17 to 23 January, 13 veld fires were reported in local and district municipalities throughout the province. With continued hot summer weather expected within the next few months, it is essential that the public remains vigilant and be responsible with open fires.”

The costs includes the use of helicopters among others.