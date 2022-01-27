WC ANC wants to know whether claims against Fritz amount to criminal conduct

The official opposition in the provincial legislature is concerned by the manner in which the matter has been handled by premier Alan Winde.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape legislature has requested that the provincial police commissioner’s department investigate whether the allegations of misconduct against provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz amount to possible criminal conduct or not.

Winde has suspended Fritz with immediate effect following serious allegations into his conduct.

He has, however, not divulged the nature of the allegations despite reports claiming it’s linked to sexual misconduct.

The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore wants to establish whether Winde has informed the police commissioner’s office about this matter.

He’s therefore requesting the police commissioner’s office launch an inquiry and investigate whether the allegations themselves amount to criminal conduct or not.

Secondly, to inform those who have lodged complaints to the Premier about the manner in which the police can provide both counseling and assurances of absolute confidentiality should they come forward.

The provincial government’s legal services unit approached the State Attorney requesting an independent legal counsel be hired to investigate the case.

With the appointment of Advocate Jennifer Williams, Premier Winde said he’ll communicate the outcome of the investigation when it is finalised.