Volkswagen Polo drivers the worst in SA - RTMC study

A baseline study, titled South African fatal crashes in context, has analysed fatal crash data from 1 October 2017 to 30 June last year.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)’s national crash data management system recorded a total of 48,330 vehicles involved in 37,583 fatal crashes with 45,232 deaths during the period.

The study looked at the top 20 vehicle models involved in fatal crashes, showing that the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Quantum were involved in 43.2% of fatal crashes.

The Volkswagen Polo was involved in the most crashes, comprising 16.7% of all fatal incidents.

It was followed closely by the Toyota Hilux, which was involved in 14.2% of fatal crashes and the Toyota Quantum with a recorded 12.2%.

The full report is available on the RTMC website.