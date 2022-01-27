Veteran broadcaster & Ukhozi FM's 1st female presenter Winnie Mahlangu passes on

The SABC expressed its condolences to the family, friends and followers of Winnie Mahlangu on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran radio broadcaster, Winnie Mahlangu, has passed away at the age of 88.

Mahlangu, who was affectionately known as Mafungwase, joined the SABC as the first black female broadcaster at the erstwhile Radio Zulu - now known as Ukhozi FM - in 1962, two years after the public broadcaster, then under the control of the apartheid state, had launched stations for indigenous language groups.

Waba ngowokuqala owesifazane emsakazweni wesiZulu; Ingqalabutho ku Radio bantu, lvulandlela ku Radio Zulu, uMafungwase woKhozi FM ongasoze waconsa phansi.



Mahlangu received The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from the Presidency for her role in the growth of listenership of Ukhozi FM and her unmatched contribution to the field of broadcasting.

Ukhozi FM launched the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search as part of women’s month commemorations in 2020 in a bid to unearth new female radio talent and open more doors for many other aspiring female radio broadcasters.