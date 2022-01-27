Unions march to Israeli offices in Sandton over Clover's restructuring

They also want the company to be independent of Israel’s central bottling company, which owns Clover through the Milco SA Consortium.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of two unions have marched to the Israeli offices in Sandton against Clover's restructuring.

The workers are demanding that the company stop plans for further retrenchments and reinstate all workers.

They also want the company to be independent of Israel’s central bottling company, which owns Clover through the Milco SA Consortium.

A strike by members of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa and the Food and Allied Workers Union has entered its 10th week and workers say they wouldn't stop until their demands were met.

Workers from Clover marched through Sandton calling for an end to the restructuring carried out by the company which includes, a change from nine-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts, and the introduction of a 20% salary cut.

The union’s Prince Ngoato said: “We have engaged with so many other organisations and we are asking everyone to join us in solidarity.”

The unions have called on South Africans and the rest of the world to boycott all Clover products to show solidarity with workers.