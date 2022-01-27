UIF head Maruping to return to work after more than a year on suspension

Teboho Maruping was suspended along with the UIF’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer and head of supply chain management at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping will be returning to work after he was suspended for over a year.

Maruping was suspended along with the UIF’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer and head of supply chain management at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was after a report of the Auditor-General flagged irregularities with processes of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).

Eyewitness News understands that Maruping’s sanctions include a final written warning and one month's suspension without pay.

His disciplinary hearing sat in July last year and he was found guilty of contravening a section of the Public Finance Management Act and gross negligence in the appointment of media houses on sole provider status.

Despite initial reports and allegations, Maruping was found not to have benefitted from the scheme either through corrupt or fraudulent means but merely failed to prevent the processing of the contracts with media houses for Ters awareness campaigns on sole provider status.

At the onset of the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, the government, through the UIF, urgently rolled out the Ters scheme, however, the Auditor-General found that there were numerous gaps, risks and inadequate verification processes in place.

This resulted in illegal payments to non-qualifying persons including students, recipients of state grants and public servants which were investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Maruping was not charged concerning these.