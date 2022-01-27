Teboho Mokoena leaves SuperSport United to join Sundowns

The move was confirmed on Thursday as he leaves a club that he is been with since the 2014/15 season when he joined from Virginia Harmony Sports Academy.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has left SuperSport United and joined DStv Premiership Champions Mamelodi Sundowns with immediate effect for an undisclosed fee.

The move was confirmed on Thursday as he leaves a club that he's been with since the 2014/15 season when he joined from Virginia Harmony Sports Academy.

He made his professional debut for Matsatsansta against Highlands Park and has run out in almost 200 games and scored 20 goals.

“Teboho has served our club with distinction since joining us in his mid-teens,” SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews said about the transfer.

"He has helped us win four major trophies and has consistently delivered on and off the field of play, which is why our chairman Khulu Sibiya gave his blessing for this move. He has made us proud by representing South Africa from Under 17 to the Under 23 Olympics team and now Bafana Bafana.”

When it comes to his time at the club, the 24 -year-old helped SuperSport United lift the MTN 8 in the season 2019/20 season and Nedbank Cup in the 2016/17 season.

He also contributed immensely to United’s historic CAF Confederations Cup where they finished as runners-up to TP Mazembe in 2017.

Mokoena has also scooped many personal accolades including the 2020/21 goal of the season, three goal of the month, and many more club awards.

Matthews continued in his praises of Mokoena: “He was PSL young player of the year and is a fantastic role model for young players to follow in how to manage a professional career in sport. As a young man, he gives generously of his money and his time to the communities from where he grew up. He will remain a special son of our club alongside special names like Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daine Klate, Kermit Erasmus and Ronwen Williams. While we are obviously very sad to lose him as a player, we are delighted for him that he has earned himself a big move to a great club and wish him the best of luck at this crossroads in his career.”