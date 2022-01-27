Tshegofatso Pule's killer admits to lying in initial statement

First, he told the court about how his first statement was full of lies because he was traumatised, confused, and he wanted to place Ntuthuko Shoba at the scene of the crime.

Muzikayise Malephane had been on the witness stand all day on Wednesday, testifying against Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba is the alleged mastermind behind 28-year-old Pule’s killing.

Malephane is currently serving a 20-year sentence for killing Pule and he has turned State witness.

Muzikayise Malephane made a number of concessions in court on Wednesday.

First, he told the court about how his first statement was full of lies because he was traumatised, confused, and he wanted to place Shoba at the scene of the crime.

Then he said he also lied about planning on getting someone else to do the crime at a local hostel as he had already decided that he would kill Pule himself.

Malephane also told the court that he had been assaulted by police at the time he wrote his initial statement.

"Yes, today is the first time because even in Roodepoort I did not tell them I was assaulted. I told them no one touched me. Yes, I agree and the reason I'm agreeing is that at that stage, I wanted to get this matter over and done with," he said.

While poking holes in Malephane’s version of events – Shoba’s lawyer has questioned the truthfulness of his entire statement asking which parts the court must believe.