Sitole has an obligation to co-operate with probes - Popcru

Ipid head Jennifer Ntlatseng has opened a criminal complaint against him for failing to cooperate with a probe into the murder of organised crime investigator, Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN - Police union Popcru on Thursday said National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has an obligation to co-operate with investigations.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Jennifer Ntlatseng has opened a criminal complaint against him for failing to cooperate with a probe into the murder of organised crime investigator, Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was assassinated in September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

Murdered detective Kinnear's security detail and the level of protection he was offered is being questioned.

The Popru's Richard Mamabolo said Sitole needed to take accountability and clarify some inconsistencies in the lead up to the assassination.

"For us, we believe that any delays in co-operation further expose the lack of leadership in the top structures of the executive," Mamabolo said.

The police watchdog has escalated Sitole's non-cooperation to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In a letter,Ntlatseng writes Sitole's assistance in their probe was pivotal, but he did not cooperate, despite several attempts to reach out to him.