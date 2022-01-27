Senior SANDF members allege Sahpra doing bidding of pharmaceutical monopolies

The ministerial task team said that during its investigation into the procurement of the drug from Cuba, it was told by senior defence force members that Sahpra seemed to be doing the bidding of big pharmaceuticals.

CAPE TOWN - Senior members of the South African National Defence allege that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is doing the bidding of pharmaceutical monopolies.

This is according to the ministerial task team that investigated the irregular procurement of the Cuban drug heberon to protect soldiers from COVID-19.

The task team briefed the defence committee on Wednesday about its report.

The ministerial task team said that during its investigation into the procurement of the drug from Cuba, it was told by senior defence force members that Sahpra seemed to be doing the bidding of big pharmaceuticals.

It said that this was part of what it called the meeting of ideology and medicines control.

"Now these senior members of the SANDF allege that Sahpra seemed to be doing the bidding for the dominant pharmaceutical monopolies or oligarchies that consistently seeks to siphon any competition, especially one that comes from the Republic of Cuba or any other sources outside the dominant Western axis, led by US and European pharmaceuticals," said task team member Dr Cassius Lubisi.

The task team said that Defence Minister Thandi Modise should consider referring the report to the appropriate structures in determining whether any steps should be taken against any person mentioned in the report.

The drug consignment, which cost a total of R260 million, was declared irregular by the Auditor-General because correct processes were not followed.