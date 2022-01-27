SAPS acts on ANC letter relating to allegations against suspended Fritz

Premier Alan Winde took that decision on Sunday, after first learning of the claims in November and this month receiving formal affidavits from complainants.

CAPE TOWN - Police are acting on an African National Congress (ANC) letter relating to serious allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The nature of the misconduct allegations have not been divulged but Winde has not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges.

The provincial commissioner's spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, has on Thursday acknowledged receipt of a letter from the ANC, calling for police to probe the allegations against suspended Fritz.

She said that letter formed part of a series of submissions from various parties.

Potelwa also confirms an inquiry has been opened by police, while key pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered.

According to police, no criminal complaints have been opened against Fritz.

In a statement, Potelwa does reaffirm gender-based violence remains a priority for the SAPS.

She added that specialist detectives within the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses units were always on hand to investigate reported cases.