SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has established a special committee to probe allegations against chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

The complaint was lodged by group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni.

She's also lodged a formal complaint against SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

Magopeni's formal complaints against the pair relate to claims of attempts to have her booted out, the abuse of power, and editorial interference.

In a statement on Thursday, the SABC said: “Some of the views expressed are misleading and untrue.”

The special committee’s job is to evaluate whether the allegations against Makhathini are true and whether they legally constitute acts of misconduct.

The SABC said it trusted the public and interested parties would allow due process to be followed.