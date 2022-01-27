SA Reserve Bank hikes repo rate to 4%
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced the MPC's decision in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has increased by 25 basis points to 4%.
“The MPC has decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis percentage for 4% per year with effect from 28 January. Four members of the committee preferred an increase and one member preferred an unchanged rate.”
He said inflation was a problem driven by higher oil and food prices.