Go

SA Reserve Bank hikes repo rate to 4%

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced the MPC's decision in Pretoria.

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has increased by 25 basis points to 4%.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced the MPC's decision in Pretoria.

“The MPC has decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis percentage for 4% per year with effect from 28 January. Four members of the committee preferred an increase and one member preferred an unchanged rate.”

He said inflation was a problem driven by higher oil and food prices.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA