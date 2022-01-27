Go

SA records 4,514 new COVID cases, 94 fatalities

Taking the backlog into account, our death toll now stands at 94,491.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise again as 4,514 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle. It's a rate of 10.6%.

The Health Department has also uncovered 94 more COVID-related deaths through its ongoing audit.

Only 20 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the majority of these people died sometime before Monday.

On the vaccine front, 29.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

