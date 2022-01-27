SA records 4,514 new COVID cases, 94 fatalities
Taking the backlog into account, our death toll now stands at 94,491.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise again as 4,514 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle. It's a rate of 10.6%.
The Health Department has also uncovered 94 more COVID-related deaths through its ongoing audit.
Only 20 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the majority of these people died sometime before Monday.
On the vaccine front, 29.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 42,686 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,514 new cases, representing an 10.6% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 94 deaths, of which 20 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 94,491 to date. More here: https://t.co/M8Df5BfRDa pic.twitter.com/J5h89NqB5UNICD (@nicd_sa) January 26, 2022