PP confirms receiving complaint accusing Ramaphosa of breaching ethics code

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office said that the complaint came from a member of Parliament and had to do with the ongoing saga about whether the president had any knowledge of abuse of state funds for African National Congress (ANC) election campaigning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office on Thursday announced that it had received a complaint accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of breaching the executive code of ethics.

The Public Protector's office said that it had been inundated with complaints about the matter since it was discussed by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) this week.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “In terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act, the Public Protector must investigate any alleged breach of code on receipt of complaint by the president, a member of the National Assembly or a permanent delegate of the National Council of Provinces if the complaint is against a Cabinet member or a deputy minister.”