Powell's punishing hundred powers West Indies to victory in 3rd T20

BRIDGETOWN - Rovman Powell's blistering century laid the foundation for West Indies' 20-run win over England in the third Twenty20 international at Bridgetown on Wednesday as they went 2-1 up in a five-match series.

The recalled Powell's 107 off just 53 balls, as well as his fourth-wicket stand of 122 with Nicholas Pooran (70), helped take the West Indies to an imposing 224-5 after stand-in England captain Moeen Ali won the toss.

Tom Banton hit six sixes in a rapid 73 and Phil Salt 57 on his T20 international debut as England tried to chase down 225, with Ali leading a new-look side after regular captain Eoin Morgan pulled his quad during the warm-up.

But they lost wickets steadily before finishing on 204-9 in a remarkable match yielding over 400 runs.

Powell's impressive display of ball-striking, including four fours and 10 soaring sixes, saw the Jamaican become only the third West Indies batsman after Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle, who have both performed the feat twice, to make a Twenty20 international hundred.

Unusually, England's attack featured three left-arm quicks in Reece Topley, Tymal Mills and debutant George Garton, whose four overs cost an expensive 57 runs, albeit he bowled opener Brandon King.

Powell, selected in place of Odean Smith in the only change to the West Indies, smashed his second ball for six.

He reached his hundred off 51 balls and then promptly celebrated by heaving Topley out of the ground. But, attempting a repeat, he was caught at long-off.

Banton gave England hope of an improbable win in a 39-ball innings that ended when he holed out off West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Salt got the target down to 36 off a last over where he hit the first two legal deliveries for six before being bowled round his legs by Romario Shepherd.

The series continues when the teams return to the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Brief scores

West Indies: 224-5, 20 overs (Rovman Powell 107, Nicholas Pooran 70; Reece Topley 1-30)

England: 204-9, 20 overs (Tom Banton 73, Phil Salt 57; Romario Shepherd 3-59, Kieron Pollard 2-31)

Result: West Indies won by 20 runs

Series: West Indies lead five-match series 2-1