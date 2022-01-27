Paroled rapist found guilty of rape, murder Tulbagh boy (8)

Jacobus Petoors (55) was convicted in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty.

CAPE TOWN - A paroled rapist has been found guilty of the kidnapping, rape and murder of an 8-year-old boy in Tulbagh.

Reagan Gertse's murder in March 2020 happened just a few months after his killer was released on parole for a similar crime.

Petoors on Thursday returns to the Western Cape High Court for sentencing, following argument in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

The 55-year-old told the court he regrets what he did to Gertse and his family and that he'd asked for forgiveness, taking full responsibility for his actions.

The young boy's body was found on the banks of a river in Tulbagh on 1 March 2020 shortly after he disappeared.

Petoors was arrested that same day.

He was released on parole just three months before the murder, while serving a 12-year sentence for rape and assault in July 2012.