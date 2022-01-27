NW protest in Ledig causes pupils to miss school for three days

A community shutdown and march impacted two secondary schools and five primary schools in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest in the North West has resulted in about 5,000 pupils from seven schools in the Ledig area near Sun City missing three days of class time.

The provincial Education Department has issued a warning to both pupils and teachers to report back to school on Thursday.

The department is accusing the residents of using children as human shields while venting their anger.

Spokesperson Elias Malindi said that the department managed to secure an interdict to force the pupils back into the classroom.

"The shut down restricted both learners and teachers from going to school. And ordered the students to be part of the protests which the department views as unlawful. The MEC for Education Wendy Matsemela condemned the restriction of learners and teachers from going to school because any disruption of school is a crime," Malindi said.