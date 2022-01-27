No signs Mangosuthu Buthelezi will retire anytime soon, says family

In a statement, Buthelezi's family confirmed that the prime minister to the Zulu monarch was being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

DURBAN - The family of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that there were no signs that the 93-year-old was ready to relinquish his responsibilities or retire anytime soon.

In a statement, Buthelezi's family confirmed that the prime minister to the Zulu monarch was being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

Family spokesperson, Bhekuyise Buthelezi, said that they took the decision to have him admitted out of concern for his health.

"We will communicate later on after anything that may be found wrong by the doctors but so far he is stable. He is in hospital but he is OK," Buthelezi said.