Muzikayise Malephane details Tshegofatso Pule's final moments

Muzikayise Malephane is on the witness stand for a third day where he is testifying against the alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer has told the Johannesburg High court that in her final hours of life - she asked why he wasn't taking her home as he headed towards a veld in Noordgesig.

Muzikayise Malephane is on the witness stand for a third day where he is testifying against the alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba, who was in a relationship with Pule and was the father of her unborn child, has been charged with her murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Malephane said he was driving his girlfriend's silver grey Jeep, which was a decoy planned by him and Shoba.

According to him, Shoba had told Pule that it was an Uber he had requested for her to take her home in Meadowlands.

Malephane told the court how Pule asked him why he isn't taking her home - he said he was picking something up on the way.

Then the worst happened as he drove into an open veld in Noordgesig.

"I had a firearm in my hand, I opened the door by Miss Pule's side. I grabbed her hand and told her to get out of the car then I shot her. Then I put her into the backseat of the car."

Malephane said he then made his way to Durban Deep where he hanged her.