Mthethwa praises Shai for leading by example in fight against GBV

Industry greats, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of the late legend who contributed immensely to the space of the arts.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said South Africans had lost an incredible foot soldier in the fight against gender-based violence in Patrick Shai.

The minister attended the memorial service of the veteran actor held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Shai passed away on Saturday at his Soweto home.

Industry greats, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of the late legend who contributed immensely to the space of the arts.

Mthethwa said Shai was revered as an art educator who was always ready to help young and emerging artists.

“His passing found him in the track of advocating against gender-based violence. He had come out and exposed his shortcomings as a man in society but also took a bold step to lead by example. The questions is, how many of us men will reach that point?”