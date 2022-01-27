Mrs SA extends contestant age limit to 55

Entries for Mrs SA are currently open.

JOHANNESBURG - Mrs South Africa, the pageant equivalent to Miss South Africa but for married women, is increasing the age limit for entrants.

Mrs SA's newly formed board of directors, which includes Marlene Reddy-Ribeiro, Jacqueline Ferns, Joani Johnson, Matapa Maila, Ellenore Meyer, met on Friday, at their first sitting for the year.

“We at Mrs South Africa have been very conscious and supportive of the breaking of stereotypes that hold women back. Ageism is one such stigma that we want to shatter. Some of our most powerful and influential entrants are those that have the kind of experience that only comes with age. They add so much value to the programme, and there is no reason why our next Mrs South Africa should be defined by her age,” said CEO, Joani Johnson.

The 2022 entries are currently open on www.mrssouthafrica.co.za and entries close on Monday, 28 February 2022 at 5 pm.

Entry requirements are as follows:

- Between the ages of 25 and 55 in 2022

- Be legally married with a marriage certificate from Home Affairs

- Be in possession of a valid South African ID

- Have your SA Passport and SA Drivers License

- No weight, height or tattoo restrictions apply