Basic Education Dept outlining ways for sector to rebound from COVID pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has outlined ways in which the education sector will rebound after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for about two years.

The theme for this year’s lekgotha is "Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world in the context of COVID-19".

While many schools returned to full-time teaching last year, smaller schools and those with a high number of pupils have had to retain the rotational system.

This is due to ongoing concerns around the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that they were lobbying for schools to return to full operation.

"As government, we are mulling over options against losing contact time again in 2022. We have recommended to the National Coronavirus Command Council to reduce the social distance measures because the current situation is completely unsustainable. The idea is to have all our learners receiving contact time at the same time," the minister said.

Motshekga said that the three-day national event brings together provincial education departments, teacher unions and school governing bodies.