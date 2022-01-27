Mmakau murders: Relative indicates family may help accused with bail

Onthatile Sebati and her two co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, were each granted R10,000 bail in the Brits Magistrates Court where they face four charges of murder for the shooting of Sebati’s parents, her pregnant sister and six-year-old brother in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The uncle of a woman accused of killing family members said that with some time and discussions among the two affected families, there may be a concession to assist her with her bail.

If they are released, the three will have to adhere to strict conditions, including having no contact with one another.

Among the listed bail conditions, the alleged kingpin, Sebati, and alleged hitmen must stay at the addresses that had been verified and submitted to the court.

Sebati’s maternal family said that they would deliberate on the payment of the bail amount and some of the conditions.

Her uncle Donald Brown: "It’s going to be tough for me to take her and stay with her at my place but we will talk about it as times goes on, maybe when we are healing. We are supposed to discuss with the paternal family where should we get the money from."

But her paternal family is less forgiving, with her late father’s uncle, Colley Ratlhagane, stopping short of disowning her.

"We are saying no contact with her. We are not interested," he said.

The case was postponed to 30 March for further investigation.