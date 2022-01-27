Mkhwebane’s probe into Ramaphosa to take at least 30 days

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office will probe a complaint lodged by African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks against the president.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged breach of the executive code of ethics is expected to take at least 30 days.

Dirks has accused the president of not taking action against the alleged abuse of state money used to fund ANC internal campaigns.

He briefed Scopa this week about his complaint letter about the president.

While he called for Scopa to summons the president, he told MPs that he would also be approaching the Public Protector to probe the matter.

“The knowledge of using public funds is in serious breach of the parliamentary ethics code and falls within the preview of the Public Protector. I have already written a formal letter of complaint to the Public Protector.”

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed the complaint.

It won’t be the first time Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa for breaching the executive code of ethics.

She found him guilty of misleading Parliament in relation to a 2017 Bosasa donation.