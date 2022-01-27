Memorial service for Patrick Shai to be held at Market Theatre

The actor took his own life on Saturday at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto, where he had lived for 33 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for veteran actor Patrick Shai is set to get underway at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Shai was an accomplished actor who became a household name after appearing in countless television series, including Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.

"The memorial service will be taking place at Market Theatre from 12pm to 3pm due to COVID. We unfortunately have a limited amount of people who can attend the memorial service. So only 212 can attend the service at Market Theatre," said Shai family spokesperson Sihle Sibisi.

If you are experiencing any mental health problems, please contact the SADAG helpline on 0800 576 576.