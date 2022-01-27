Go

Man shot multiple times in Umhlanga

He was shot multiple times in Umlanga on Thursday morning.

A man was shot multiple times in Umhlanga on 26 January 2022. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Durban paramedics say a man has been killed in an apparent hit in KwaZulu-Natal.

Emergency services said that the man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, sustained multiple high calibre gunshot wounds.

Police will now investigate the circumstances around the crime.

