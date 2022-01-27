Man shot multiple times in Umhlanga
He was shot multiple times in Umlanga on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Durban paramedics say a man has been killed in an apparent hit in KwaZulu-Natal.
Emergency services said that the man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, sustained multiple high calibre gunshot wounds.
Police will now investigate the circumstances around the crime.
KZN: A man has been killed in an alleged hit, Meridian Dr, Umhlanga, DBN @_ArriveAlive @durbannorthnews @northglennews @TheMercurySA @news365coza @DurbanEyethu @IOL @FatalMoves @weekly_gazette @News24 @TimesLiveNews @eNCA @ewnupdates @TabloidNewsKZN @ECR_Newswatch @maroelamedia pic.twitter.com/uyvYwbpm3zNETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 27, 2022