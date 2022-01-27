Malephane: I shot Tshegofatso Pule because I couldn’t hang her alive

Malephane has been testifying in the trial against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind Pule's death.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane said he decided to shoot Tshegofatso Pule first before hanging her because he did not have the guts to hang her while alive.

Malephane has confessed to killing pule and hanging her from a tree in Durban Deep; he said he acted on Shoba's instruction.

Shoba was in a relationship with pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

It's been an emotional day in the Johannesburg High Court as Malephane went into the intricate details of Pule's murder.

At certain points, members of the Pule's family left the courtroom, letting out soft sobs.

Earlier this week, Malephane told the court that he and Shoba had planned to hang Pule from the Maraisburg Bridge to make it look like a suicide.

The lawyer for Shoba has now questioned why Malephane decided to shoot her as that was not part of the initial plan.

“The plan didn’t change because after I shot her, I hanged her.”

Malephane has told the court that Pule was hesitant to get into the car when he picked her up from Shoba's complex but Malephane reassured her that he would take her home safely.

It has emerged that the dropping of a number plate from Malephane's car is what led to his arrest for Pule's murder.

Malephane has told the court that he wrote his initial statement that was riddled with lies because he was angry that Shoba had given police video footage from his complex showing him picking Pule up in a silver-grey Jeep, leading to his arrest.

But Shoba's lawyer Makhubela has told the court that his number plate linked him to the crime.

Malephane has confirmed travelling along Main Reef Road with Pule alive as he went to kill her in Noordgesig and then with her dead in the backseat as he prepared to hang her.