Macassar beach used as a film set

City of Cape Town's Luthando Tyalibongo said it has approved a section of the beach to be used as a film set.

CAPE TOWN - If you’ve driven past Macassar beach in Cape Town and are wondering whether it's been targeted by land invaders, you are wrong.

City of Cape Town's Luthando Tyalibongo said it has approved a section of the beach to be used as a film set.

"This is a film set for a feature film that will be shot over the next four days. The structures will be dismantled and removed upon completion of the shoot".