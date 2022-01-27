Go

Macassar beach used as a film set

City of Cape Town's Luthando Tyalibongo said it has approved a section of the beach to be used as a film set.

FILE: Picture: pexels.com
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - If you’ve driven past Macassar beach in Cape Town and are wondering whether it's been targeted by land invaders, you are wrong.

"This is a film set for a feature film that will be shot over the next four days. The structures will be dismantled and removed upon completion of the shoot".

