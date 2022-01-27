Ipid: Top cop Sitole duty-bound to cooperate with investigations

Ipid lists at least four attempts at getting National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to make himself available to assist the police watchdog with its investigation into the murder of organised crime investigator, Charl Kinnear.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Ipid said that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has a duty to cooperate with its investigations by providing information and availing himself for interviews when required.

However, Ipid said that Sitole had failed to do just that by not cooperating with its investigation into the murder of organised crime investigator, Charl Kinnear.

Ipid has registered a criminal case at the Pretoria Police Station and it has escalated his failure to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Kinnear was shot dead in September 2020, outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

In April last year, his office even acknowledged receipt of the communique but he failed to respond.

In June, the Ipid team reached out to Sitole's legal office, which responded by confirming that the national commissioner had been alerted about the request to meet with him but still no response.

Despite at least two more attempts many months down the line, Ipid then registered a criminal case against the top cop for failure to cooperate.

On Wednesday, Ipid's head, Jennifer Ntlatseng, brought the ongoing matter to the attention of Minister Cele, hoping for some kind of intervention.