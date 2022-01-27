Ipid registers criminal case against top cop Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

Ipid has now also escalated Sitole's non-cooperation with the probe to his boss, Police Minister Bheki Cele.

JOHANNESBURG - Ipid head Jennifer Ntlatseng has registered a criminal case against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole for failing to cooperate with its investigation into the murder of organised crime investigator, Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot dead in September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter signed by Ipid head Jennifer Ntlatseng dated 26 January.

In the letter, she informs Police Minister Cele of Sitole's consistent refusal to help Ipid with their investigation into Kinnear's murder.

Ipid was instructed to investigate police officers' failure to act on the Hawks reports.

The watchdog deemed it necessary for the police's top cop, Sitole, to explain his role and responsibilities in certain identified investigations.

In her letter to Cele, Ntlatseng said that Sitole's assistance in this probe was pivotal, however, despite several attempts by investigators through official letters, electronic communication and telephone calls, he was not cooperating.

On Wednesday, Cele was informed about the issues and that a criminal complaint was laid at the Pretoria Central Police Station last month.