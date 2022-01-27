Hermanus community angered after matriculant found murdered

Sisipho Mayile's body was discovered near Camphill Bridge last week on the day that she was to get her matric results.

CAPE TOWN - A community in Hermanus, angered by the murder of a matriculant, has been urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Sisipho Mayile's body was discovered near Camphill Bridge last week on the day that she was to get her matric results.

The 21-year-old woman was reported missing earlier this month.

Following the discovery of Mayile's body, a mob of angry residents set three houses alight in the community of Zwelihle, apparently after an individual was questioned.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Overstrand constituency head Masizole Mnqasela said that the murder has angered residents and in a bid to quell tensions, he's had to explain there would be no justice for the young woman if they took the law into their own hands.

"The anger is brewing in that community, so we had to calm down the emotions so that the community understands that there is a Constitution, there is a court, there is law and order, so everybody must respect that," Mnqasela said.

Mnqasela said that relatives and residents were desperate for answers.

"There is no one that has been charged. We don't know who did this. They say he is still at large. And we want justice for Sisipho," Mnqasela said.

In addition to the murder case, police are also investigating the arson attacks.