Eskom says City of Tshwane owes it R635 million

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the City of Tshwane owed it R635 million.

In a statement sent out on Thursday, the utility said that it met with the city's leadership on Tuesday as part of its efforts to recover the outstanding debts.

The money was due to be paid more than a week ago.

Eskom said that the city's patterns had been irregular over the past six months and had contributed negatively to the state-owned entity's increasing overdue debt, which is now at a staggering R43.8 billion.