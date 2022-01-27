Eskom needs R2.5 billion to fix Medupi power plant after explosion

The utility's generating unit suffered severe damage following an explosion last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the struggling government entity would need R2.5 billion to fix damage caused by alleged sabotage at the Medupi power plant.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on due to system break downs.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter gave an update on the company's performance earlier on Thursday.

“The estimated cost to repair it is R2.5 billion and that’s the unfortunate blow that we’ve suffered. The asset is insured and we’re currently in discussions with our insurer to ascertain who will pay for what and to what extent.”

De Ruyter said the company had now invested in more security.

“We have deployed drones equipped with infrared cameras to be able to operate at night.”