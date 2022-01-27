De Ruyter issues load shedding warning due to ‘unplanned capacity loss’

He said Eskom has had the lowest unplanned capacity loss in a very long time, which is a positive reflection on the performance of the system.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on Thursday issued a load shedding warning, saying outages remain a real risk.

He said Eskom had the lowest unplanned capacity loss in a very long time, which was a positive reflection on the performance of the system.

De Ruyter has been giving systems update on the system.

The country may be on a relatively good run with no load shedding since 19 November, but the Eskom CEO said South Africans should still use electricity sparingly.

De Ruyter said Eskom continued to carry out planned maintenance, with unplanned maintenance the lowest it’s been for months.

But he said load shedding remained a threat: “So, the system will be constrained by that reduced contribution of our most competitive and also our most reliable plants and that means there is still risk of load shedding that remains in the system.”

De Ruyter also gave an update on the investigation into acts of sabotage at Medupi, saying the company has increased security.

“And we have employed 450 additional security guards, we have deployed drones equipped with infrared cameras to be able to operate at night.”

De Ruyter said Koeberg would be going on a refuelling outage taking off 720 MW from the system.