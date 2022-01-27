Bok skipper Siya Kolisi named SA Rugby Player of the Year

Kolisi, who was up against national teammates Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi for the award, received the most votes for his performances during 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was named the South African Rugby Player of the Year for 2021.

Kolisi, who was up against national teammates Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi for the award, received the most votes for his performances during 2021.

The 30-year-old was named the MTN Springbok of the Lions Series as he skippered the side to a 2-1 come from behind win over the British and Irish Lions. Kolisi also led the Boks to a nail-biting win over the All Blacks in a difficult Rugby Championship tournament. Kolisi was also the only Springbok to play all 13 Tests in 2021.



Kolisi, who now plays for the Sharks, becomes the first Springbok captain since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win the Player of the Year award.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated Kolisi on his win.

“Siya led from the front as the Springboks completed what was arguably their toughest season – for many reasons – in a very long time,” Alexander said.

The Sharks' Aphelele Fassi picked up the SA Rugby Young Player of the Year, Ronald Brown walked off with the Springbok Sevens Player of the Year award while Lusanda Dumke was named as the Springbok Women’s Player of the Year.

The Bulls' Jake White was named as the coach of the year.

The winners for 2021 are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Siya Kolisi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi (Springboks / Cell C Sharks)

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Ronald Brown

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Henco van Wyk

Team of the Year: Springboks

Coach of the Year: Jake White (Vodacom Bulls)

Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies)

Castle Lager Test Try of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (third Test)

Finalists: Cobus Reinach – Springboks vs Georgia; Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs British & Irish Lions; Sizophila Solontsi – Springbok Women vs Kenya; Aphelele Fassi – Springboks vs Argentina; Damian de Allende – Springboks vs New Zealand; Malcolm Marx – Springboks vs Wales; Makazole Mapimpi – Springboks vs Scotland; Zintle Mpupha – Springbok Women v Wales; Libbie Janse van Rensburg – Springbok Women v Wales

OUTsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron