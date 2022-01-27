Armed robbers hold up a Gqeberha clinic

The Eastern Cape health Department's Mkhululi Ndamase said the MEC wants those responsible for the crime to be bought to book.

CAPE TOWN - A Gqeberha clinic has been robbed.

Armed robbers held up staff at the Kwamagxaki clinic on Wednesday making off with cell phones and other items.

It's the latest in a spate of recent crimes involving medical facilities in the city.

"These are the Wells Estate Clinic and the Motherwell Nu 2 Clinic which were illegally padlocked allegedly by people demanding that the department should employ former contracted workers," the Eastern Cape Health Department's Mkhululi Ndamase said.

Ndamase said the MEC wanted those responsible for the crime to be bought to book.

"The MEC had called on the community to work with the department and the SAPS to ensure that those behind the crimes perpetrated against the department and his staff are brought to book so that they can face the full might of the law," Ndamase said.