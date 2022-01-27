A fight for the ANC’s engine room ahead of the elective conference

ANALYSIS

African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa has lost his subtle attempt to have some influence inside the all-powerful ANC secretariat ahead of the party’s elective conference.

The secretariat, which is the party’s engine room, has the ultimate say over which delegates will eventually gather and elect the organisation's new leadership.

A leadership vacuum was created after long-standing deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte took ill, with treasurer-general Paul Mashatile stepping in in the interim.

Duarte had been acting as the secretary-general after Ace Magashule, who was elected into the position, was summarily suspended for failing to step aside, due to the corruption allegations he is facing.

“The issue of Gwen Ramokgopa was just thrown at us, it came out of nowhere; it didn’t follow due processes. If you saw the NWC (national working committee) report, you wouldn’t find any suggestions for the good doctor to be appointed as a coordinator in the SGO,” an ANC national executive committee member told Eyewitness News.

Several NEC members have complained about attempts to deploy Ramokgopa to assist at Luthuli House, claiming the move was initiated by Ramaphosa’s supporters seeking to have control over everything in the former liberation movement.

A second source told Eyewitness News the issue was deliberated over several hours in last week’s NEC meeting.

“This issue is far from over but secretaries must fight as they did when it was first brought up. These people are behaving like they are incapable of doing their work and that is not true,” said the second NEC member.

The second source argued that sending Rampkgopa to ANC headquarters made no sense as there were already numerous deployees from the NEC there who could assist with administrative tasks in the party.

This sentiment was echoed by another member of the structure, which is the highest decision-making body in the ANC in-between conferences.

The third insider said at some point ANC secretaries were at odds with the entire NEC. “They felt they had been doing their jobs well all along and didn’t need an outsider to show them the way forward.”

In a strange twist, the recent battle about Ramokgopa has been read by some as CR forces losing some favour in the ANC as those wishing to see the treasurer-general being elected the party’s second in command.

“The balance is absolutely tilting away from them, ever so slightly. I think it also explains why they want a presence in the SGO. They seem to think TG is there for his own other reasons,” the first source said.

The politician claimed the previous tussle involving Ramokgopa, which saw the ANC leader being elected into the national working committee (NWC), is how those aligned to the embattled Magashule knew his time was up and that he would be thrown out of office.

This time around the third way supporters, linked to Mashatile, have seemingly held back, showing those in support of the party’s president that they don’t necessarily have a stronghold over the ANC.

A similar observation has been made to Eyewitness News by one of Mashatile’s allies, who claims that “due to a series of accidents, he now finds himself in a strategic office at just the right time”.

Mashatile has expressed some interest in the job, with a number of his supporters claiming he is the correct fit to take the ailing organisation to new heights.

Some have complained, though, arguing that he has failed in his role as the treasurer of the ANC, citing workers who are currently on a stay-away due to protracted periods of non-payments of their salaries.