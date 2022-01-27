Advocate to lead investigation into allegations against MEC Fritz

With the appointment of Advocate Jennifer Williams, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he would communicate the outcome of the investigation when it is finalised.

CAPE TOWN - An advocate will lead the investigation into misconduct allegations against suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The provincial government’s legal services unit approached the State Attorney requesting that an independent legal counsel be hired to look into the case.

At the same time, the chairperson of Parliament’s Employment and Labour committee has also weighed in on the scandal.

Lindelwa Dunjwa said that the existence of such allegations should concern authorities in the provincial government and it should compel them to act decisively.

She’s also condemned the manhandling of an Amathole District Municipality councillor in the Eastern Cape.

Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged on the floor at the municipality's East London head offices by security guards.

One security official has been since suspended and several arrests have been made.