ActionSA's Mashaba ready to bow out as CoJ councillor?

JOHANNESBURG - Just as ActionSA introduces a new member to the public with 2024 elections in mind, the questions around whether its leader Herman Mashaba will stay on as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg remain.

Mashaba’s attempts to return to his previous role as Joburg mayor, but under a new outfit, fell short.

His party, however, has managed to secure some positions in the mayoral committee.

Pundits had predicted that the businessman-turned-politician would not be able to quietly play the role of a councillor, insisting that at some point, he would quit on his own party.

Those claims have surfaced once again, following the introduction of Bongani Baloyi as a new party member and possible premier candidate for Gauteng in the next general elections.

The rumour mill suggests that Mashaba is ready to bow out of the Joburg City council.

The leader of this newcomer on the political circuit is said to be burdened by the day-to-day load of attending to council while also trying to grow the party.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that Mashaba has already had the conversation with his caucus and is waiting to brief his own political party.

It's understood that he will be focusing on building the organisation, which aims to launch structures across all of South Africa’s nine provinces.

Attempts to get confirmation about this development from Mashaba were unsuccessful.