Zim's Chamisa rebrands MDC Alliance as the Citizens’ Coalition for Change

HARARE - In a major shake-up of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has rebranded his party, the MDC Alliance, as the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.

The Movement for Democratic Change has split numerous times over its more than 20-year history and strategists will be hoping this signals a new and hopeful break from a fragmented opposition past.

Zimbabwe holds presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

But for the first time in over 20 years, the MDC will no longer be the main opposition party on the ballot papers.

Instead, it’ll be Nelson Chamisa's new or renamed party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.

His supporters will be asked to wear yellow and to use a new symbol of a finger pointing upwards instead of the traditional open palm symbol of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

Those symbols and that name now belong to a party led by one of Chamisa's rivals, Douglas Mwonzora.

And that will be the challenge - how to get the message through to Chamisa's harder-to-each supporters that the familiar name and colours no longer represent the party or leader they used to.