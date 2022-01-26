Zim's Chamisa rebrands MDC Alliance as the Citizens’ Coalition for Change
The Movement for Democratic Change has split numerous times over its more than 20-year history and strategists will be hoping this signals a new and hopeful break from a fragmented opposition past.
HARARE - In a major shake-up of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has rebranded his party, the MDC Alliance, as the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.
Zimbabwe holds presidential and parliamentary elections next year.
But for the first time in over 20 years, the MDC will no longer be the main opposition party on the ballot papers.
Instead, it’ll be Nelson Chamisa's new or renamed party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.
His supporters will be asked to wear yellow and to use a new symbol of a finger pointing upwards instead of the traditional open palm symbol of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.
Those symbols and that name now belong to a party led by one of Chamisa's rivals, Douglas Mwonzora.
And that will be the challenge - how to get the message through to Chamisa's harder-to-each supporters that the familiar name and colours no longer represent the party or leader they used to.
We thank Zimbabweans far & wide for their overwhelming response & endorsement of our great citizen project. Its been a resounding YES to the Citizens Coalition for Change. Citizens everywhere are celebrating including in Binga, Tsholotsho, Chipinge, Murewa, Mutare, Beitbridge! pic.twitter.com/HrXbRmqzHpCitizens Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 25, 2022
LETS JOIN, SUPPORT AND GROW THE NEW! Yes, New Values, New Standards, New ideasEverything NEW! pic.twitter.com/N5Sm1wU1lDnelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 24, 2022
14] @nelsonchamisa:Davis Laque (@Laque_davis) January 24, 2022
We are not just having a new name. We are having a new entity and new organisation & a new people. Weve left the vices and transgressions of yesteryear. We represent hope, happiness, joy, freedom, ideas, solutions. Hope is our new name.#CCC pic.twitter.com/TxdcPBKEgd