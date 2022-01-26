Zethu Myeki's golfing career receives major boost with Investec backing

Speaking on the partnership on Wednesday, Zethu Myeki said it made it easier for her to now focus fully on playing the sport she loves.

JOHANNESBURG – Investec has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s golf with a sponsorship agreement with 28-year-old pro golfer Zethu Myeki.

She joins three other countrywomen, Lejan Lewthwaite, Nicole Garcia and Stacy Bregman under the umbrella of the African international banking and wealth management group.

Irish player Stephanie Meadow, who recently signed a new four-year renewal with The Sunshine Ladies Tour, is also sponsored by Investec.

“I am really thrilled to be approached by Investec,” she said to Eyewitness News Sport.

“It was a huge vote of confidence, which I am really grateful for. I was looking for sponsorship having turned pro in 2020 and since then, I have been looking, so to finally get a big company like Investec… for me, it’s a dream come true.”

Myeki's career has been drafted into GolfRSA as a National Squad member. She is also an Ernie Els Foundation graduate.

The Eastern Cape-born has represented South Africa seven times on the international stage, producing a career-best top 10 in her final event - the prestigious Spirit International in the United States in 2021.

“It definitely takes off the pressure of worrying about finances because now I get a chance to focus on playing rather than worrying about how I am going to get to the next tournament should I not play well. It helps me not to worry about anything else but fully focus on playing.”

Peta Dixon, Investec’s head of sponsorships, said of the partnership: “Investec has seen the possibilities of the talented, level-headed and determined Zethu. She is certainly a rising star and possesses all the right ingredients to enjoy a most promising career. For many years now, Investec has invested in the next generation of women and is committed to enabling more women to thrive.

"Like so many, Zethu has overcome multiple challenges and done so with strength, compassion and hard work. We believe that with the support and guidance of Investec, removing some of the financial obstacles, Zethu will thrive, performing with an unrivaled passion, absolute professionalism and tremendous pride – I have no doubt that she will show us what she’s made of.”