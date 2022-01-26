Winde wants independent legal expert to investigate allegations against Fritz

The premier said that due to the serious nature of the claims, an independent legal expert with relevant experience was best placed to investigate the allegations to determine their veracity.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants an independent legal expert to investigate misconduct allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The claims are reportedly of a sexual nature.

But Winde is still keeping mum on what exactly they relate to.

He's outlined the timeline leading to Fritz's suspension this past weekend.

Winde said that initial allegations were first brought to his attention, informally, last November.

He then requested affidavits from the people involved.

Earlier this month, Winde said that he was informed that the complainants were ready to hand over their affidavits.

He met with them several days ago, accepted their version of events and consulted with legal services on what to do next.

In the interim, he said that more people came forward.

The premier is being assisted by the legal services unit of the provincial government, which has approached the State Attorney.