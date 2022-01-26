WCED: 41 cases of school vandalism, burglaries reported during summer holidays

The damage includes broken windows and the theft of technical equipment, electrical cables, fencing, water pipes and school PPE supplies.

CAPE TOWN - There were 41 incidents of school vandalism or burglaries in the Western Cape during the summer holidays.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “This is a significant decrease compared to the previous December/January holidays but nonetheless remains a serious concern. There were also incidents of vandalism, particularly smashing of windows as well as damage to school buildings during burglaries.”

Schäfer said the community could assist: “Please do not underestimate your ability to assist the police to interrupt, investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of these criminal actions, by being the eyes and ears on the ground, even the smallest piece of information can be key. Someone, somewhere knows the perpetrators and we urge them to do the right thing and report any information that can assist in these criminals being caught and punished.”