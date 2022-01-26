Tshegofatso Pule's killer speaks on getting Ntuthuko Shoba raped in prison

Muzikayise Malephane has been on the witness stand in the Johannesburg High Court testifying against Ntuthuko Shoba, who is the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's death.

JOHANNESBURG - The man convicted of killing Tshegofatso Pule has admitted to the Johannesburg High Court that he spoke about getting Ntuthuko Shoba raped by gang members in prison.

Muzikayise Malephane has been on the witness stand in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday testifying against Shoba, who is the alleged mastermind behind Pule's death.

READ MORE:

- Shoba didn't want his wife to know he'd impregnated Pule, Malephane tells court

- Tshegofatso Pule received death threats before she was killed, court hears

- Court hears Tshegofatso Pule got phone threats, 'job' call in days before

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for the woman's murder and has turned State witness.

When Shoba's lawyer Norman Makhubela started his cross-examination, he asked Malephane about a video taken by a journalist after his sentencing where he said: “I hope they get him before I do.”

“To be honest, your honour, I was going to injure him,” the convicted murderer said.

Malephane was also questioned about a voice note that was leaked from prison where he said he would organise members of the 26 or 28 gangs to rape Shoba.

He said he did not mean this, but he was angry: “I was just talking on group chats. I had not arranged such.”

The matter has been postponed to Thursday where the cross-examination of Malephane will continue.