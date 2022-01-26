Go

Trio accused of murdering Mmakau family granted bail

Onthatile Sebati and her two co-accused appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where bail was set at R10,000 each for the trio.

Onthatile Sebati (centre) and her two co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on 26 January 2022, where bail was set at R10,000 each for the trio. Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A North West woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill four members of her family has been granted bail, along with her two co-accused.

Onthatile Sebati appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where bail was set at R10,000 each for the trio.

They were arrested last month after Sebati confessed to orchestrating the murder of her policeman father, her mother, young brother and pregnant sister at their Mmakau home, near Brits in 2016.

The trio has been in police custody since they were handcuffed.

