Trio accused of murdering Mmakau family granted bail

JOHANNESBURG - A North West woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill four members of her family has been granted bail, along with her two co-accused.

Onthatile Sebati appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where bail was set at R10,000 each for the trio.

They were arrested last month after Sebati confessed to orchestrating the murder of her policeman father, her mother, young brother and pregnant sister at their Mmakau home, near Brits in 2016.

The trio has been in police custody since they were handcuffed.