Stats SA says personal info collected during census will remain confidential

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that they had consulted the Information Regulator to ensure that the census process was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has guaranteed the public that their information will be treated with confidentiality when it conducts the 2022 national census.

One hundred and forty-eight thousand officials will be deployed across the country to collect data next month as part of the population and household census.

With public and private institutions now compelled to protect the personal information of people, Stats SA has stressed that it will uphold the law.

"Let me assure the public, everyone within the borders of South Africa, that we comply with the POPI Act. We have engaged with the Information Regulator and they've come back to us and said: 'Stats SA, you have a long history of upholding confidentiality.'"

Self-enumeration, where people can disclose information through computer-assisted web interviews and over the telephone, has been introduced, however, the personal interviews where field workers capture information in person will also continue.

